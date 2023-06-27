Colts open 13 training camp practices to fans

The Colts announced Tuesday they are opening 13 training camp practices to fans.

Tickets are free but required for entry for the open practices between Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, Aug. 17 at Grand Park in Westfield.

Four of the 13 practices will begin at 6 p.m. ET, including a pair of two-hour joint practices with the Bears.

The Sunday, Aug. 6, practice is scheduled for a 2 p.m. ET start, with the remaining practices scheduled for the morning.

The Colts also hold several theme days at training camp, including Kids Day, Youth Sports Day, Salute To Service Day and others. Get complete details at Colts.com/camp .