Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

Colts open 13 training camp practices to fans

  
Published June 27, 2023 06:54 PM

The Colts announced Tuesday they are opening 13 training camp practices to fans.

Tickets are free but required for entry for the open practices between Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, Aug. 17 at Grand Park in Westfield.

Four of the 13 practices will begin at 6 p.m. ET, including a pair of two-hour joint practices with the Bears.

The Sunday, Aug. 6, practice is scheduled for a 2 p.m. ET start, with the remaining practices scheduled for the morning.

The Colts also hold several theme days at training camp, including Kids Day, Youth Sports Day, Salute To Service Day and others. Get complete details at Colts.com/camp .