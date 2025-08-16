Colts OTs Braden Smith, Blake Freeland leave with injuries

The Colts saw a pair of offensive tackles leave Saturday’s game against the Packers with injuries.

Right tackle Braden Smith suffered a groin injury and the Colts announced that he would not return to the contest. The Colts opened the game without left tackle Bernhard Raimann as he is out due to an undisclosed injury and Smith’s replacement was also forced out of the game.

Blake Freeland had to be carted off after a running play in the second quarter. He appeared to suffer an injury to his lower left leg when a Packers player fell into it and the entire team surrounded him on the field as trainers stabilized the leg prior to his departure.

Losing Freeland would leave fourth-round pick Jalen Travis as the top option behind Raimann and Smith, so the Colts will be hoping for some positive news regarding the outlook for those two players as they move toward Week 1.