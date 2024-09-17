 Skip navigation
Colts place DeForest Buckner on injured reserve

  
Published September 17, 2024 05:08 PM

The Colts will be without one of their key defensive players for at least the next four games.

Indianapolis placed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on injured reserve on Tuesday, the team announced.

Buckner suffered an ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Packers. While X-rays were negative, an MRI has apparently determined the injury was severe enough to keep him out for at least a month.

Buckner, 30, has recorded 1.5 sacks with a tackle for loss and seven total tackles so far in 2024. He had 8.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 21 QB hits last season.

As a corresponding move, the Colts signed veteran defensive end Gerard Avery to the 53-man roster. He’s recorded 8.5 career sacks in 62 games.

Indianapolis also signed defensive tackle Adam Gotsis, cornerback Gregory Junior, and defensive end Titus Leo to the practice squad. The team released defensive tackle McTelvin Agim and cornerback Ameer Speed from the practice squad.