Colts re-sign defensive lineman Taven Bryan

Taven Bryan will remain in Indianapolis for another season.

Bryan, a defensive lineman who signed a one-year deal with the Colts last year, signed another one-year deal with the Colts today, according to multiple reports.

A 2018 first-round pick of the Jaguars, Bryan didn’t live up to expectations and was mostly a backup in four years in Jacksonville. But he signed with the Browns in 2022 and was a starter in Cleveland, and he was a solid contributor last year in Indianapolis.

The Colts also see Bryan as a significant contributor on special teams, where he played 32 percent of the snaps last season.