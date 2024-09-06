Colts rule Josh Downs out for Sunday

Colts wide receiver Josh Downs will not be on the field against the Texans this Sunday.

Downs hurt his ankle during training camp in August and has not returned to practice yet. Head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday that Downs’s condition is improving, but the wideout was ruled out on Friday.

Downs works out of the slot for the Colts and second-round pick Adonai Mitchell could pick up snaps alongside Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce in the opener. Ashton Dulin and fifth-rounder Anthony Gould are also part of the receiver group in Indy.

Kicker Matt Gay has also been out of practice this week as he recovers from hernia surgery. He has not been ruled out at this point, however. Rookie Spencer Shrader will kick if Gay doesn’t play this week.