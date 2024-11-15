Colts rule out Bernhard Raimann

The Colts will be down an offensive lineman for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Left tackle Bernhard Raimann has been ruled out due to the knee injury that’s kept him off the field all week. Raimann was injured early in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills and Matt Goncalves stepped into his spot.

The Colts do plan to have wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. back in the lineup. He missed last weekend with a back injury, but has no injury designation after a week of full practice participation.

Linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) is the only other player with a designation. He’s listed as questionable.