Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 10 Titans at Chargers
Titans RB Tony Pollard has no injury designation
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Colts rule out Bernhard Raimann

  
Published November 15, 2024 04:49 PM

The Colts will be down an offensive lineman for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Left tackle Bernhard Raimann has been ruled out due to the knee injury that’s kept him off the field all week. Raimann was injured early in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills and Matt Goncalves stepped into his spot.

The Colts do plan to have wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. back in the lineup. He missed last weekend with a back injury, but has no injury designation after a week of full practice participation.

Linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) is the only other player with a designation. He’s listed as questionable.