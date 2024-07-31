 Skip navigation
Colts sign DE Levi Bell, waive G Lewis Kidd

  
Published July 31, 2024 10:00 AM

The Colts announced a change to their 90-man roster on Wednesday morning.

They have signed defensive end Levi Bell. Guard Lewis Kidd was waived to make room for Bell in Indianapolis.

Bell spent time with the Ravens and Seahawks after going undrafted out of Texas State last year. He has also been in the UFL with the Michigan Panthers.

The Colts lost Samson Ebukam to a torn Achilles on Saturday and they lost another defensive end when Titus Leo was carted off during Tuesday’s training camp practice.

Kidd played 13 games for the Saints in 2022 and he was on the Colts’ practice squad last year.