Colts sign fifth-round WR Anthony Gould

The Colts signed fifth-round wide receiver Anthony Gould on Tuesday, the team announced.

Indianapolis now has signed eight of their nine 2024 draft picks.

Gould was the 142nd overall pick.

He appeared in 43 career games with 20 starts at Oregon State (2019-23).

Gould totaled 84 receptions for 1,360 yard and six touchdowns, while adding 11 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown. On special teams, Gould recorded 26 punt returns for 427 yards, a 16.4-yard average, and had one kickoff return for 22 yards.

He earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition.

The Colts drafted Gould with the new kickoff rules in mind, believing he will excel as a kick returner.