Colts sign LB Cameron McGrone to one-year extension

  
Published January 13, 2025 04:36 PM

Linebacker Cameron McGrone will be sticking with the Colts in 2025.

The Colts announced that they have signed McGrone to a one-year contract extension on Monday. McGrone was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

McGrone was a 2021 fifth-round pick by the Patriots, but never appeared in a regular season game before he joined the Colts in December 2022. He played one game that season and has played in 21 games over the last two years.

McGrone has seen almost all of his playing time on special teams and he has been credited with 11 tackles.