Colts sign WR Greg Ward, DE Derek Rivers

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was the Eagles offensive coordinator before coming to Indianapolis and he’ll get another chance to work with one of his players from Philly.

The Colts announced that they have signed wide receiver Greg Ward to their 90-man roster. Ward spent the last seven seasons in the Eagles organization, although much of that time was spent on the practice squad.

Ward had 88 catches for 768 yards and 10 touchdowns in 40 games for the Eagles. The last of those appearances came in 2021.

The Colts also signed defensive end Derek Rivers. The 2017 Patriots third-round pick had two tackles and 2.5 sacks in 14 games for New England and he had nine tackles and a sack in five 2021 games with the Texans.

Safety Kendell Brooks and wide receiver Ethan Fernea were waived to make room for the new arrivals.