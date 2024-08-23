 Skip navigation
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Colts TE Jelani Woods had toe surgery

  
Published August 23, 2024 02:52 PM

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said recently that Jelani Woods would miss time with a toe injury and it looks like it will be another extended absence from the lineup for the tight end.

According to multiple reports, Woods had surgery on his toe this week. The prognosis is for a four-month recovery, so Woods will be back at the very end of the regular season if he is able to return at all this year.

Woods missed all of last season with a hamstring injury, so it’s been a long time since he was on the field.

The 2022 third-round pick had 25 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.