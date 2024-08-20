Colts TE Jelani Woods out indefinitely with toe injury

Colts tight end Jelani Woods missed all of last season due to a hamstring injury and he’s set to miss more time early in the 2024 season as well.

Woods injured his toe against the Cardinals last Saturday and head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Tuesday that he’s going to miss extended time as a result.

“I don’t have a timetable on it,” Steichen said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com.

Woods was a third-round choice in 2022 and he had 25 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns during his rookie season. Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Eric Tomlinson, Will Mallory, and Jordan Murray are the other tight ends on the Indianapolis roster.