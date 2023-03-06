Combine buzz questions whether Tom Brady is truly done

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Combine buzz questions whether Tom Brady is truly done

  
Published March 6, 2023 03:48 PM
nbc_pft_mcdanielintv_230228
February 28, 2023 03:03 PM
Mike McDaniel opens up to Mike Florio and Chris Simms about the challenges of becoming a head coach, how he’s continuing to navigate the Tua Tagovailoa concussion situation and more.

Last Tuesday at the Scouting Combine, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels told PFT Live that he believes quarterback Tom Brady is done. But not everyone who was in Indianapolis agrees.

For reasons previously articulated in this space, I don’t believe the door is completely slammed on Brady returning to football in 2023. While he can truthfully say as of now that he’s done, he could change his mind at any time.

Indeed, he once said that he’ll retire when he “sucks.” When reminded of that by Jim Gray during an episode of the Let’s Go! podcast, Brady said he believed it when he said it .

And thus he may have believed it when he said he was done. And he may continue to believe that until he’s no longer done.

Rich Eisen dabbled delicately , and appropriately, in the things he heard while in Indianapolis about Brady, during Eisen’s weekday show on Monday. Eisen couched it very carefully. He’s not saying Brady is telling people he wants to come back. Eisen isn’t saying Brady intends to come back at all. Instead, others were speculating that Brady could be willing to return, if the right situation arises.

And the right situation could be Miami. They were linked to him in 2020 and 2022. They were busted for tampering with him during that same period of time. Now, they have real questions about the short- and long-term durability of Tua Tagovailoa. Also, two of Brady’s children are now living in Miami.

There’s a long way to go to get the point that it would happen. And chances are it won’t. One big factor to keep in mind is that Bruce Beal, Brady’s primary connection to the Dolphins, apparently has lost plenty of standing since everything blew up last year.

Still, Brady could change his mind at any time. And it would be foolish to assume that it’s impossible he’ll wake up one day in June or July and decide to continue playing.

Don’t forget that Brady will be a free agent on March 15. He will have full flexibility to go wherever he wants, or nowhere at all. And he’s surely concerned that, if he stops now, he’ll later regret that he didn’t play the game as long as he possibly could.