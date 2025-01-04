 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders activate Austin Ekeler from IR

  
Published January 4, 2025 04:07 PM

Commanders running back Austin Ekeler is off the injured reserve list.

The Commanders announced that Ekeler has been activated ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Ekeler missed the last four games with a concussion.

Ekeler ran 74 times for 355 yards and four touchdowns while catching 33 passes for 346 yards in 11 games before he went on injured reserve. He’ll rejoin Brian Robinson as options out of the backfield in Washington.

The Commanders placed safety Tyler Owens on injured reserve in a corresponding move. They also elevated tackle Bobby Hart and cornerback Bobby Price from the practice squad on a temporary basis.