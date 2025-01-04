Commanders activate Austin Ekeler from IR

Commanders running back Austin Ekeler is off the injured reserve list.

The Commanders announced that Ekeler has been activated ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Ekeler missed the last four games with a concussion.

Ekeler ran 74 times for 355 yards and four touchdowns while catching 33 passes for 346 yards in 11 games before he went on injured reserve. He’ll rejoin Brian Robinson as options out of the backfield in Washington.

The Commanders placed safety Tyler Owens on injured reserve in a corresponding move. They also elevated tackle Bobby Hart and cornerback Bobby Price from the practice squad on a temporary basis.