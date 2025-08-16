Commanders activate Terry McLaurin from PUP list

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that the team needs to get wide receiver Terry McLaurin on the field in order for the offense to be ready for the start of the regular season and they took a step toward making that happen on Saturday.

McLaurin has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. McLaurin was placed on the PUP list with an ankle injury upon reporting to training camp following a brief holdout related to his push for a new contract.

There’s been no sign of progress toward an agreement on a new deal, but Saturday’s move clears the path for McLaurin to begin practicing with the team after Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

We’ll have to wait to find out if that’s what happens, but McLaurin getting on the field next week would be a good omen for the team’s chances of having him catching passes from Jayden Daniels on September 7.