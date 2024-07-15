 Skip navigation
Commanders adding former Panthers G.M. Scott Fitterer to front office

  
Published July 15, 2024 11:56 AM

The Commanders are adding to their front office.

Per Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com, Washington is hiring former Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer as a personnel executive.

Fitterer spent the last three seasons as Carolina’s G.M. joining the club when Matt Rhule was head coach in 2021. He was fired after the 2023 season, which Carolina finished 2-15.

Before the Panthers hired him, Fitterer was with the Seahawks from 2001-2020 — advancing from area scout to vice president of football operations over that time.

The Commanders hired Adam Peters to be their G.M. in January before bringing on Dan Quinn as head coach.