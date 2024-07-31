 Skip navigation
Commanders claim Riley Patterson, release Damiere Byrd and Dax Milne

  
Published July 31, 2024 04:45 PM

Kicker Riley Patterson has landed with a new team.

The Commanders announced that they have claimed Patterson off of waivers. The Jaguars dropped Patterson on Tuesday.

Patterson was 16-of-18 on field goals and 41-of-44 on extra points while playing for Detroit and Cleveland last season. Ramiz Ahmed was the only kicker on Washington’s roster, so it appears they’ll be having a competition for the rest of the summer.

The Commanders also confirmed their previously reported signing of wide receiver Byron Pringle. They released wideouts Damiere Byrd and Dax Milne in corresponding moves to create roster space for the two new arrivals.