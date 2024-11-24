Commanders, Cowboys tied 3-3 at halftime after ugly first half

The Commanders and Cowboys are tied 3-3 at halftime in one of the uglier first halves of this NFL season so far.

The Cowboys have outgained the Commanders 176 to 113. Their only points came on a 46-yard Brandon Aubrey field goal with three seconds left in the half.

Aubrey had a 35-yard try blocked by Commanders defensive back Quan Martin and had a 42-yarder miss off the right upright.

Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle lost a fumble on another possession.

The Cowboys had possessions end at the Washington 17, 24, 48 and 28.

Cooper Rush if 14-of-18 for 133 yards, with Jalen Brooks catching a 41-yarder and CeeDee Lamb seven for 40.

Austin Seibert kicked a 41-yard field goal for the Commanders but missed on a 51-yarder.

Jayden Daniels threw an interception to Chauncey Golston and is only 9-of-16 for 57 yards. He is the Commanders’ leading rusher with three carries for 25 yards. Noah Brown has three catches for 27 yards.