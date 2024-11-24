 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders, Cowboys tied 3-3 at halftime after ugly first half

  
Published November 24, 2024 02:35 PM

The Commanders and Cowboys are tied 3-3 at halftime in one of the uglier first halves of this NFL season so far.

The Cowboys have outgained the Commanders 176 to 113. Their only points came on a 46-yard Brandon Aubrey field goal with three seconds left in the half.

Aubrey had a 35-yard try blocked by Commanders defensive back Quan Martin and had a 42-yarder miss off the right upright.

Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle lost a fumble on another possession.

The Cowboys had possessions end at the Washington 17, 24, 48 and 28.

Cooper Rush if 14-of-18 for 133 yards, with Jalen Brooks catching a 41-yarder and CeeDee Lamb seven for 40.

Austin Seibert kicked a 41-yard field goal for the Commanders but missed on a 51-yarder.

Jayden Daniels threw an interception to Chauncey Golston and is only 9-of-16 for 57 yards. He is the Commanders’ leading rusher with three carries for 25 yards. Noah Brown has three catches for 27 yards.