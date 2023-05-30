 Skip navigation
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Commanders cut Cameron Dantzler, put Andrew Norwell on PUP list

  
Published May 30, 2023 10:45 AM

The Commanders announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, including one that removed cornerback Cameron Dantzler from their 90-man roster.

Dantzler was claimed off of waivers from the Vikings in March and he’s headed back to the waiver wire after Tuesday’s move, so his time with the team comes to an end after a little more than two months. Dantzler was a 2020 third-round pick who had 149 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during his time in Minnesota.

Guard Andrew Norwell is also off the 90-man roster. The Commanders placed him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Norwell started 16 games for the Commanders last season, but Tuesday’s move means he won’t be appearing for them in 2023.

The Commanders filled the roster spots by signing safety Terrell Burgess and tight end Brandon Dillon. Burgess was a 2020 third-round pick by the Rams who had 18 tackles in 30 games for the NFC West team before moving on to play one game for the Giants last year. Dillon had one catch for six yards in five regular season appearances for the Vikings.