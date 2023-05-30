Commanders cut Cameron Dantzler, put Andrew Norwell on PUP list

The Commanders announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, including one that removed cornerback Cameron Dantzler from their 90-man roster.

Dantzler was claimed off of waivers from the Vikings in March and he’s headed back to the waiver wire after Tuesday’s move, so his time with the team comes to an end after a little more than two months. Dantzler was a 2020 third-round pick who had 149 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during his time in Minnesota.

Guard Andrew Norwell is also off the 90-man roster. The Commanders placed him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Norwell started 16 games for the Commanders last season, but Tuesday’s move means he won’t be appearing for them in 2023.

The Commanders filled the roster spots by signing safety Terrell Burgess and tight end Brandon Dillon. Burgess was a 2020 third-round pick by the Rams who had 18 tackles in 30 games for the NFC West team before moving on to play one game for the Giants last year. Dillon had one catch for six yards in five regular season appearances for the Vikings.