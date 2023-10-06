Commanders DBs Jeremy Reaves, Christian Holmes ruled out

Things aren’t off to a good start for the Commanders in Chicago.

Washington trails 10-0 with the Bears back in the red zone to start the second half, and the Commanders were outgained 199 to 12 in the first quarter.

The Commanders also have a couple of injury concerns.

The team has ruled out safety Jeremy Reaves (knee) and cornerback Christian Holmes (hamstring). Both left in the first quarter and initially were questionable to return.

Reaves returned to the sideline from the training room with an ice bag on his left knee.

Neither had played a snap on defense this season, but both are core special teams players. Holmes played 92 special teams snaps in the first four games and Reaves 94.