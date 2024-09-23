Commanders elevate DE Andre Jones Jr., CB Bobby Price for Monday night

The Commanders announced a pair of elevations from the practice squad ahead of Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

Defensive end Andre Jones Jr. and cornerback Bobby Price have been called up. They’ll both revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Jones was a seventh-round pick last year and he had four tackles in 14 appearances during his rookie season. The Commanders ruled Clelin Ferrell out with a knee injury, so Jones gives them more depth up front.

Price played eight special teams snaps in Washington’s Week Two win over the Giants. Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is questionable to play after having thumb surgery last weekend.