Commanders end Ravens’ NFL-record preseason win streak on late FG

Stupid or not, the Ravens’ NFL-record preseason winning streak meant something to them.

Washington heartily celebrated Joey Slye’s game-winning 49-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining and Kendall Smith’s interception of Anthony Brown with one second left. It gave the Commanders a 29-28 victory in one of the best preseason games in recent memory.

Baltimore won its 24th consecutive preseason game last week with a 20-19 win over the Eagles, breaking a preseason winning streak tie with Vince Lombardi’s Packers.

The Ravens hadn’t previously lost in the exhibition season since 2015 when they failed to convert a 2-point conversion with 40 seconds left in a 20-19 loss to the Falcons.

During joint practices with the Ravens last week, Commanders guard Sam Cosmi mocked the record. He then predicted the Commanders would end the streak.

“I think it’s a stupid record. I mean, who gives a shit about preseason games?” Cosmi said. “If we beat it, great. We’re gonna beat it, so there we go.”

He was right as the Commanders had the fifth of five lead changes on Monday Night Football.