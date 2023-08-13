Ravens win NFL record 24th consecutive preseason game
Published August 12, 2023 10:16 PM
The Baltimore Ravens have extended their NFL-record preseason winning streak.
Baltimore beat Philadelphia 20-19 tonight, the Ravens’ 24th consecutive preseason win.
The Ravens got touchdown passes from quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson and two field goals from Justin Tucker, one of which was a 60-yarder and the other from 43 yards.
The win breaks a preseason winning streak tie with Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers, who previously had a 23-game preseason winning streak against NFL opponents, although those Packers lost a preseason game to a college all-star team, so the Packers technically didn’t win 23 preseason games in a row.
No team has ever won in the preseason like these Ravens.