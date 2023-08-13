Ravens win NFL record 24th consecutive preseason game

The Baltimore Ravens have extended their NFL-record preseason winning streak.

Baltimore beat Philadelphia 20-19 tonight, the Ravens’ 24th consecutive preseason win.

The Ravens got touchdown passes from quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson and two field goals from Justin Tucker, one of which was a 60-yarder and the other from 43 yards.

The win breaks a preseason winning streak tie with Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers, who previously had a 23-game preseason winning streak against NFL opponents, although those Packers lost a preseason game to a college all-star team, so the Packers technically didn’t win 23 preseason games in a row.

No team has ever won in the preseason like these Ravens.