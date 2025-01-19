Commanders G Sam Cosmi to have MRI on knee, likely out for rest of postseason

The Commanders will likely be without a starting offensive lineman as they try to advance to the Super Bowl.

Right guard Sam Cosmi had to leave Saturday night’s win over the Lions with a knee injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he is having an MRI to determine the severity of the injury on Sunday. While the team will wait for the results of that test before making any determinations about Cosmi’s availability, he is likely to miss the rest of the team’s postseason run.

Trent Scott replaced Cosmi on Saturday.

Saturday’s game was the 37th straight contest that Cosmi started for the Commanders, but it looks like the next one will have to wait until next season.