PFTPMJohnsonBears.jpg
Bears reportedly finalizing hire of Johnson as HC
nbc_pft_eaglesramsv2_250120.jpg
How Eagles, Barkley overpowered Rams in win
nbc_pft_commandsvlions_250120.jpg
Inside Commanders 'shocking' upset win vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill's comments "with a grain of salt"
Commanders G Sam Cosmi to have MRI on knee, likely out for rest of postseason

  
Published January 19, 2025 12:20 PM

The Commanders will likely be without a starting offensive lineman as they try to advance to the Super Bowl.

Right guard Sam Cosmi had to leave Saturday night’s win over the Lions with a knee injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he is having an MRI to determine the severity of the injury on Sunday. While the team will wait for the results of that test before making any determinations about Cosmi’s availability, he is likely to miss the rest of the team’s postseason run.

Trent Scott replaced Cosmi on Saturday.

Saturday’s game was the 37th straight contest that Cosmi started for the Commanders, but it looks like the next one will have to wait until next season.