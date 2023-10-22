Commanders get on the board after Sterling Shepard muffed punt

The start of the second half looked a lot like the first half for the Commanders, but a blunder by Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard threw them a lifeline.

Washington punted after allowing the sixth Giants sack of the afternoon and Shepard muffed the Tress Way kick. Wide receiver Dyami Brown recovered on the Giants’ 21-yard-line and the Commanders converted a fourth down on their way to a Brian Robinson touchdown run.

That cut the Giants’ lead to 14-7 with just over 10 minutes left to play in the third quarter.

Sterling is returning punts because usual Giants returner Eric Gray has a calf injury. Gray also muffed a punt in the first half, but was able to recover the ball.

The fourth down came after three Chris Rodriguez punts picked up nine yards and Sam Howell hit Jahan Dotson for an eight-yard gain. Howell is now 7-of-17 for 80 yards and an interception when he hasn’t been picking himself off the turf after a sack.