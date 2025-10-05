 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Commanders’ penalty leads to Chargers’ opening touchdown

  
Published October 5, 2025 04:44 PM

The Commanders had the Chargers stopped at the Washington 11, with Cameron Dicker lined up for a field goal. Dicker made the chip-shot kick, but the Chargers took the points off the board.

Mike Sainristil was offsides, giving the Chargers a first down. It was a costly error.

Two plays later, Justin Herbert hit Ladd McConkey for a 2-yard touchdown.

The Chargers lead 7-0.

Herbert cut his left hand and scraped his elbow at the end of a 41-yard run. He was 3-of-4 for 21 yards on the opening drive.