Commanders’ penalty leads to Chargers’ opening touchdown

The Commanders had the Chargers stopped at the Washington 11, with Cameron Dicker lined up for a field goal. Dicker made the chip-shot kick, but the Chargers took the points off the board.

Mike Sainristil was offsides, giving the Chargers a first down. It was a costly error.

Two plays later, Justin Herbert hit Ladd McConkey for a 2-yard touchdown.

The Chargers lead 7-0.

Herbert cut his left hand and scraped his elbow at the end of a 41-yard run. He was 3-of-4 for 21 yards on the opening drive.