Commanders place Marcus Mariota on IR, sign Sam Hartman to 53-man roster

  
Published September 7, 2024 03:17 PM

Washington’s veteran backup will be sidelined for at least the next four weeks.

The Commanders announced on Saturday that Marcus Mariota has been placed on injured reserve.

Mariota is dealing with a pectoral injury that sidelined him for Thursday and Friday’s practices. He was listed as limited on Wednesday.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Mariota signed a one-year deal with Washington in March after spending last season with Philadelphia.

The Commanders signed undrafted rookie quarterback Sam Hartman to the 53-man roster to take Mariota’s spot. The club also has Jeff Driskel on the 53.

Additionally, Washington elevated linebacker Nick Bellore and defensive tackle Sheldon Day from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 1.