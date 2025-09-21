Commanders roll to 41-24 win over the Raiders

The Commanders were missing their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but it didn’t stop them from picking up their second win of the season.

Marcus Mariota ran for one touchdown and threw another while filling in for Jayden Daniels in a 41-24 win that moves Washington to 2-1 this year. Daniels may be able to return for Week 4’s game against the Falcons, but Mariota’s performance should give the team confidence if they do need to stick with him for another week.

Mariota’s rushing score was part of an attack that rolled up 201 total yards on the ground over the course of the afternoon. Jeremy McNichols had a 60-yard score and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt also found the end zone for the home team.

The Raiders got three touchdown catches from wide receiver Tre Tucker, but gave up 24 straight points after tying the game 10-10 in the second quarter. They punted on their next four possessions and Commanders rookie Jaylin Lane took one of them back 90 yards for a touchdown.

Lane is the first Commanders rookie to return a punt for a score since Desmond Howard in 1992.

One positive note for the Raiders was that rookie running back Ashton Jeanty found more running room than he did in the first two weeks of the year, but that run defense will need to be tightened up before next Sunday’s game against the Bears.