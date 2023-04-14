 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders sale will keep pushing NFL franchise values higher and higher

  
Published April 14, 2023 01:11 PM
nbc_pft_bezoscommanders_230414
April 14, 2023 07:54 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King explore reasons why Jeff Bezos decided not to try to buy the Commanders, one of which could be waiting for a more appealing team like the Seahawks.

When it comes to an NFL franchise, the value is the same as it is for anything else.

It’s whatever someone else will pay for it.

As to the Commanders, the Forbes valuation doesn’t mean jack squat. What matters is the final price. And if it’s $6.05 billion, that’s what the team is worth.

That’s a 30-percent bump over the price paid just eight months ago for the Broncos. And it sets the floor for the next sale, whether it’s the Seahawks in May 2024 or some other team that possibly wasn’t for sale until the owner realized that the trajectory is moving toward $10 billion.

It creates another problem for families that hope to keep their teams. As the prices go up and thus the value goes up, the estate tax goes up, too. And without proper planning, some families may have no choice but to sell the team if/when the family patriarch or matriarch goes to that great luxury suite in the sky.

There have been discussions about changing ownership rules to account for these complications, and to make it easier to find people with enough money to buy NFL franchises when they are for sale.

Again, that’s all that matters. Having the most money. It doesn’t matter if the person will be good for the game or for the players on the team or for the fans or for anyone or anything.

For fans, they can only hope that their favorite team is operated by an owner who knows what he or she is doing -- and then hope that this person live as long as he or she possibly can. Without realizing along the way that they would rather take the cash from H.E. Pennypacker. Unless he decides to build a rollercoaster instead.