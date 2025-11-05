Commanders sign DT Sheldon Day to their 53-man roster

The Commanders announced a handful of roster moves on Wednesday morning.

In addition to the previously reported move to add wide receiver Treylon Burks to the 53-man roster, the Commanders announced that they have also signed defensive tackle Sheldon Day off of their practice squad. They take the spots that opened when the Commanders placed cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Day has appeared in three games this season and he had eight tackles in those appearances. Day also played in 12 games for the team in 2024 and he’s seen action with the Vikings, Browns, Colts, 49ers, and Jaguars.

The Commanders filled the practice squad vacancies by signing cornerback Tre Hawkins and safety Daryl Worley.