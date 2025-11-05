 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_power_rankings_rams_251105.jpg
PFT power rankings: Rams take over in Week 10
nbc_pft_injuryreportintegrity_251105.jpg
Why integrity of game, honesty must be paramount
nbc_pft_eagles_three_players_251105.jpg
Eagles add Phillips, Alexander, Carter, keep Brown

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_power_rankings_rams_251105.jpg
PFT power rankings: Rams take over in Week 10
nbc_pft_injuryreportintegrity_251105.jpg
Why integrity of game, honesty must be paramount
nbc_pft_eagles_three_players_251105.jpg
Eagles add Phillips, Alexander, Carter, keep Brown

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders sign DT Sheldon Day to their 53-man roster

  
Published November 5, 2025 09:12 AM

The Commanders announced a handful of roster moves on Wednesday morning.

In addition to the previously reported move to add wide receiver Treylon Burks to the 53-man roster, the Commanders announced that they have also signed defensive tackle Sheldon Day off of their practice squad. They take the spots that opened when the Commanders placed cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Day has appeared in three games this season and he had eight tackles in those appearances. Day also played in 12 games for the team in 2024 and he’s seen action with the Vikings, Browns, Colts, 49ers, and Jaguars.

The Commanders filled the practice squad vacancies by signing cornerback Tre Hawkins and safety Daryl Worley.