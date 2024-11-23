Commanders will increase 2025 season-ticket prices by 11 percent, on average

Good news, Commanders fans: You now have a team worth rooting for.

Bad news, Commanders fans: Rooting ain’t free.

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, via Sports Business Daily, the Commanders will raise season-ticket prices for 2025 by an average of roughly 11 percent. That’s the biggest increase in more than a decade.

It’s the third straight year of price increases for the team, after an extended stretch of stagnant (and in some part of the stadium) reduced prices.

“With Jayden Daniels and such an exciting start and the team performance and where we are, and not only this year, but the expectation with the future behind our football operations team and ownership -- this was the price point that made sense,” Commanders senior V.P. of Sales & Service Andrew Sidney told the Post,

That’s the key. Price point. How much will a team charge? Whatever someone will pay. The better the team, the more people will pay.