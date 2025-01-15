 Skip navigation
Commanders worked out three kickers, though Zane Gonzalez had a full practice

  
Published January 15, 2025 06:44 PM

Commanders kicker Zane Gonzalez had a full practice Wednesday after limited work Tuesday with a hip injury.

The team began contingency plans Wednesday by working out Aldrick Rosas, Matthew Wright and Tucker McCann.

Rosas has appeared in 59 games for four teams, having last played in a regular-season game in 2021. He is 72-of-91 (79.1 percent) on field goals and 109-of-117 (93.2 percent) on extra points in his career.

Wright kicked one game for the 49ers, two for the Chiefs and two for the Titans this season. He is 15-of-16 on field goals and 6-of-6 on extra points this season. In his career, Wright has made 87.3 percent of his field goals and 95.3 percent of his PATs in 29 games over five seasons with six teams.

McCann has never kicked in a regular-season game.

The Commanders also worked out punter Ty Zentner, likely using him as a holder for the tryout kickers.