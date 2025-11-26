Comments from Aaron Rodgers create mixed signals about whether he’ll play

When Steelers coach Mike Tomlin disclosed on Sunday morning that quarterback Aaron Rodgers would not play in his Soldier Field swan song, Tomlin made it clear that he expects Rodgers to return for Week 13 against the Bills. After Sunday’s loss to the Bears, Tomlin reiterated his belief that Rodgers will miss only one game due to a fractured bone in his wrist.

“I anticipate him being ready for next week,” Tomlin told reporters three days ago.

On Tuesday, Tomlin subtly softened his position, saying there is “great optimism” Rodgers will play — and adding that Rodgers’ “level of participation and the quality of participation over the course of the week will be the greatest indicator.”

Rodgers spoke for the first time this week on Wednesday. Here’s what he said about whether he’ll be able to play in four days.

“I wasn’t able to go last week,” Rodgers said, “so I’m hoping for a different outcome this week.”

What’s the biggest difference between Week 12 to Week 13?

“Time,” he said. “Time for healing.”

Rodgers apparently didn’t practice today. He didn’t practice last Wednesday. He was limited on Thursday and Friday.

The concern for Week 12, as Tomlin told Jay Glazer of Fox, was that the bone hadn’t sufficiently healed to minimize the chance of a displacement fracture. With Rodgers citing “time for healing,” that still seems to be the biggest concern.

And let’s be realistic. It’s possible that the Steelers are simply trying to confuse the Bills as to whether they’ll see Rodgers or Mason Rudolph at quarterback. Recent gambling scandals fueled by the misuse of inside information, coupled with the Ravens’ misadventures with Lamar Jackson’s practice status last month, highlight the inherent risks of playing a shell game with the injury report and collateral public comments.

Regardless, Tomlin’s message from Sunday has eroded. At this point, who knows whether Rodgers will play?

The Steelers could be trying to keep it that way, as it relates to how the Bills allocate valuable preparation hours during a week that already carries the inherent time limitations of Thanksgiving Day.