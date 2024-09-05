Connection to Kevin O’Connell helped keep Justin Jefferson in Minnesota

During Justin Jefferson first four years with the Vikings, there’s never been a hint that he wants to do what great Minnesota receivers of the past ended up doing.

Leaving for greener pastures.

Jefferson, who happily signed his extension in lieu of trying to tweet his way out of town (like Stefon Diggs once dig), wants to stay with the Vikings, even though they’ve been to the playoffs only once in his four seasons with the team.

Appearing Wednesday on the Up & Adams show on FanDuel TV, Jefferson gave a simple answer to the question of why he’s staying put.

“The connection I have with KO [Kevin O’Connell] . . . it’s not something you can find at the next team,” Jefferson said.

That’s good news for the Vikings. And for O’Connell, who didn’t get an extension before the season. When it’s time to decide whether to give him a new contract after 2024, the Wilfs need to keep in mind that, if O’Connell ever goes, Jefferson might be looking to follow his head coach to that next team.