Connor Williams agrees to one-year deal with Seahawks

Free agent offensive lineman Connor Williams has agreed to terms with the Seahawks.

The one-year deal is worth up to $6 million with $3 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams worked out for the Seahawks on July 22.

He is coming back from a “significant” knee injury that included a torn ACL during a Dec. 11 game against the Titans. Williams’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said earlier this week that Williams is healthy and will be ready to play Week 1.

Williams moved from guard to center after signing a two-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022 and became a solid starting center. He became a free agent this offseason, and the Dolphins replaced him by signing former Titans center Aaron Brewer to a three-year, $21 million deal.

Olu Oluwatimi and Nick Harris have been splitting first-team reps at center during training camp.