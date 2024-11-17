Cooper Kupp 5-yard touchdown ties Rams-Patriots at 7-7

Cooper Kupp has found the end zone and the Rams have tied the game against the Patriots at 7-7.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford found Kupp open in the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown, capping a nine-play, 80-yard drive that took 5:05 off the clock.

The Rams had gained a first down on each of the their first two drives, but had to punt right after. Things changed on the club’s third possession, as Los Angeles didn’t face a third down.

After a 25-yard pass to Puka Nacua to begin the drive, a steady dose of Blake Corum helped the Rams get into Patriots territory.

Then a 12-yard completion to Nacua put the Rams on New England’s 5.

A play later, Stafford connected with Kupp on the right side of the end zone for the score. It was Kupp’s third touchdown of the season.

Stafford has started the game 6-of-9 passing for 96 yards with a TD.