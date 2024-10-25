Cooper Kupp catches 7-yard touchdown, Rams-Vikings tied 14-14

If you like offense, this Thursday night game is for you.

Through four possessions, it’s been four touchdowns. The Rams have tied it again with a 7-yard TD pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp, making the score 14-14.

Stafford put together an outstanding individual effort to get the ball to Kupp on the drive’s final play. On second-and-goal from the 7, Stafford was flushed out of the pocket to his left. He evaded one defender, ducked under another, and then fired a strike to an open Kupp in the end zone for the score.

Kupp is playing his first game since Week 2, having been sidelined by an ankle injury. That touchdown was his first catch of the game.

Puka Nacua — also back from injury on Thursday — has been making his presence felt. He had a 16-yard catch to start the possession. Then the Rams got a first down via penalty when the Vikings were called for defensive holding, moving the chains on third-and-7.

Los Angeles got in the red zone with a 14-yard catch by Nacua and then inside the 10 with a 7-yard run by the receiver on a jet sweep. While a false start penalty had the Rams in third-and-11, they converted it with another Minnesota penalty — this time defensive pass interference on Kupp.

A couple of plays later, Stafford found Kupp in the end zone for the score.

Stafford is 8-of-11 passing for 85 yards with two TDs.

On the injury front, Rams defensive tackle Neville Gallimore has a shoulder injury and his return is questionable.