 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys, 49ers to meet for ninth time in playoffs

  
Published January 17, 2023 07:05 AM
nbc_pft_dakreactions_230117
January 17, 2023 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms marvel at Dak Prescott’s impressive performance against the Buccaneers and explore whether the QB will be able to maintain that level of play moving forward.

The NFL may have no more storied playoff rivalry than the Cowboys and 49ers, and that rivalry will be renewed on Sunday.

When the Cowboys visit San Francisco it will be the ninth time the two teams have played each other in the playoffs.

The Cowboys have a 5-3 advantage in the previous eight games, but the 49ers won the most recent game, a 23-17 victory a year ago.

The Cowboys and 49ers’ first two playoff meetings were the first two NFC Championship Games after the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. The Cowboys won both of those games to advance to Super Bowl V and Super Bowl VI. They also met in the divisional round after the 1972 season, with the Cowboys again winning.

The rivalry was renewed in the 1981 NFC Championship Game, when Joe Montana hit Dwight Clark in the end zone for The Catch, and the 49ers won 28-27 to advance to Super Bowl XVI.

A decade later the Cowboys and 49ers would play three straight NFC Championship Games, with the Cowboys winning the first two and going on to win Super Bowl XXVII and Super Bowl XXVIII, and the 49ers winning the third one and then winning Super Bowl XXIX.

And now playoff meeting No. 9 will send the winner to the NFC Championship Game.