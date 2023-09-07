Cowboys add Tyron Smith to injury report with an ankle; Tyler Smith remains out

The Cowboys added left tackle Tyron Smith to their injury report Thursday. He was a limited participant with an ankle injury.

Smith has become a fixture on the Cowboys’ practice reports in recent years, playing 17 games and missing 33 the past three seasons. He missed the first 13 games of last season with an avulsion fracture of his knee.

The only other change to the team’s Thursday report had defensive end Sam Williams (foot) upgraded to a full participant.

Left guard Tyler Smith (hamstring) remains out of practice, and while he declared himself “very optimistic” about playing Sunday night, the Cowboys want him to practice Saturday in order to make the trip.

Safety Donovan Wilson (calf) remains out of practice, and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (foot) again was a full participant.