Cowboys announce moves to reduce their roster to 53 players

The Cowboys reduced their roster to 53 players on Tuesday.

Their cuts included four running backs. Veteran Royce Freeman was let go along with Malik Davis, Nathaniel Peat and Snoop Connor.

That leaves Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn as the running backs on the 53-player roster. For now.

The Cowboys had veteran Dalvin Cook in town Tuesday for a look-see.

The team’s other cuts were offensive lineman Josh Ball, offensive lineman Cohl Cabral, offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley, wide receiver Cam Johnson, wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, wide receiver David Durden, wide receiver Deontay Burnett, wide receiver Tyron-Billy Johnson, wide receiver Racey McMath, wide receiver Jalen Cropper, tight end Alec Holler, tight end Princeton Fant, defensive lineman Carl Lawson, defensive lineman Durrell Johnson, defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko, defensive lineman Albert Huggins, defensive lineman Justin Rogers, defensive lineman Denzel Daxon, linebacker Darius Harris, linebacker Willie Harvey, linebacker Jason Johnson, linebacker Brock Mogensen, linebacker Nick Vigil, linebacker Damien Wilson, defensive back Eric Scott, defensive back Josh DeBerry, defensive back Josh Butler, defensive back Kemon Hall, defensive back Emany Johnson and defensive back Julius Wood.

In addition, the team placed cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) on injured reserve/designated to return. They also moved offensive tackle Nathan Thomas to injured reserve.

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad went on the suspended list, and the Cowboys traded tight end Peyton Hendershot to the Chiefs.