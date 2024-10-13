Cowboys CB Caelen Carson is inactive vs. Lions

The Cowboys are depleted defensively for today’s game against the Lions.

They are missing their top four defensive ends, including Micah Parsons, who is inactive a second consecutive week with a high-ankle sprain. They also don’t have two of their top corners.

Starter DaRon Bland is not yet ready to return from a foot injury that has kept him out all season, though he returned to practice last week. His backup, Caelen Carson, was questionable with a shoulder injury, and is inactive today.

One of their starting linebackers, Eric Kendricks, also was ruled out with calf and shoulder injuries.

The team’s other inactives are running back Deuce Vaughn, quarterback Trey Lance, offensive tackle Matt Waletzko and tight end John Stephens Jr.

The Lions’ inactives are defensive end James Houston, safety Loren Strickland, offensive tackle Giovani Manu, offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal and wide receiver Isaiah Williams.