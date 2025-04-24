Cowboys CB DaRon Bland unconcerned about lack of contract talks

The Cowboys are focused on getting Micah Parsons signed to a contract extension, but cornerback DaRon Bland and tight end Jake Ferguson are heading into contract years. (The team plans to exercise the fifth-year option on offensive lineman Tyler Smith’s contract, keeping him under contract through 2026.)

Bland and Ferguson both earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023. Bland also was first-team All-Pro and fifth in defensive player of the year voting after leading the league in interceptions (9) and setting an NFL record for pick-sixes (5).

Both players became eligible for an extension after the 2024 season, their third in the league.

“No talks. Just worried about the season right now,” Bland said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “Really just play my heart out, try to do my best out there and do whatever I can.”

Bland missed the first 10 games of the season with a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery. He made 41 tackles and five passes defensed but had no interceptions.

Ferguson is well aware it’s a contract year after a down year when he made 59 catches for 494 yards and no touchdowns and missed three games with a concussion.

“It’s almost like every other year, maybe a little bit more, but I know what it takes,” Ferguson said.