Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb agree to four-year extension

  
Published August 26, 2024 02:05 PM

CeeDee Lamb will be back for the start of the season.

According to multiple reports, Lamb and the Cowboys have agreed to a four-year contract extension to end the receiver’s holdout.

The initial reports indicate Lamb’s deal is worth $136 million, which includes $100 million guaranteed with a $38 million signing bonus. That means Lamb will get an average annual value of $34 million, which is just below the $35 million Justin Jefferson received earlier in the offseason.

Lamb, 25, was the No. 17 overall pick in 2020 and has developed into one of the league’s top receivers. In 2023, he led the league with 135 catches and finished just behind Tyreek Hill with 1,749 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. He was a first-team All-Pro for the first time and finished No. 3 in offensive player of the year voting.

In 66 career games with 61 starts, Lamb had 395 catches for 5,145 yards with 32 touchdowns.