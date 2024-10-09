 Skip navigation
Cowboys designate DaRon Bland for return, put Marshawn Kneeland on IR

  
Published October 9, 2024 02:09 PM

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Tuesday that cornerback DaRon Bland “has a real chance” of returning to action in this weekend’s game against the Lions and he took a step to getting back on the field Wednesday.

Bland was formally designated for return from injured reserve ahead of the team’s practice. Bland has not played so far this season because of a stress fracture in his foot.

The Cowboys will get a chance to see Bland in practice the next few days before making a call about his status for Detroit.

The Cowboys also announced that they have placed defensive end Marshawn Kneeland on injured reserve. Kneeland tore his meniscus in last Sunday night’s win over the Steelers.

Defensive end Carl Lawson was signed off the practice squad to fill Kneeland’s spot on the roster.