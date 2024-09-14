Cowboys elevate TE Princeton Fant, LB Nick Vigil from practice squad

The Cowboys needed a third tight end with Jake Ferguson (knee) doubtful and John Stephens (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

They promoted Princeton Fant from the practice squad as expected.

Luke Schoonmaker, a second-round pick in 2023, is expected to make his first career start in place of Ferguson. He played 368 snaps last season as a rookie and made eight receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

Brevyn Spann-Ford also is on the active roster at the position.

The Cowboys also moved up linebacker Nick Vigil from the practice squad for the second consecutive game.

Vigil played one game for the Cowboys last season and made two tackles.