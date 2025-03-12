 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys finalizing trade with Titans for LB Kenneth Murray

  
Published March 12, 2025 05:14 PM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said aggressive wasn’t the right word for the team’s approach to free agency this year, but they have shown a bit more of an appetite for the trade market.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are finalizing a trade with the Titans that will allow them to add linebacker Kenneth Murray. The two teams will also exchange late-round draft picks as part of the deal.

The Cowboys are also trading for Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Murray had 95 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and two passes defensed for the Titans last season. He was a 2020 first-round pick by the Chargers and had 321 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and 10 passes defensed during his four years with the team.