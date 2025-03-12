Cowboys finalizing trade with Titans for LB Kenneth Murray

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said aggressive wasn’t the right word for the team’s approach to free agency this year, but they have shown a bit more of an appetite for the trade market.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are finalizing a trade with the Titans that will allow them to add linebacker Kenneth Murray. The two teams will also exchange late-round draft picks as part of the deal.

The Cowboys are also trading for Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Murray had 95 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and two passes defensed for the Titans last season. He was a 2020 first-round pick by the Chargers and had 321 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and 10 passes defensed during his four years with the team.