Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott new contract offers

  
Published July 27, 2024 10:22 PM

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said Saturday the Cowboys sent a new offer to receiver CeeDee Lamb’s representation Friday. The team also recently sent a new offer to Dak Prescott’s agent.

Talks are progressing for both players, and the Cowboys seem optimistic they can get both signed by the start of the regular season.

“Right now, I would characterize both conversations as upbeat,” Jones said. “We’re having good talks back and forth with both Todd [France] and Tory [Dandy]. I like where we stand.”

France, Prescott’s agent, is in talks with the Cowboys about a third contract for the quarterback. It took two years for Prescott to get his second contract, a four-year, $160 million deal that expires at the end of this season.

Prescott has all the leverage, with no-trade and no-tag clauses, so he is in control of whether he becomes a free agent in March.

“We’re talking. Make no mistake about it. We’re talking,” Owner Jerry Jones said Saturday.

Lamb, whose agent is Dandy, is not participating in training camp as he seeks a raise on the $17.9 million he is scheduled to make on his fifth-year option. Stephen Jones said Lamb is not necessarily looking to top Justin Jefferson’s $35 million annual average, but Lamb wants to be in the neighborhood.