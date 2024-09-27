Cowboys haven’t ruled out Micah Parsons for Week 5 vs. Steelers

The Cowboys lost both starting defensive ends in the win over the Giants on Thursday night.

Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are getting second opinions on their injuries, coach Mike McCarthy said Friday. The Cowboys have not ruled out Parsons for the Week 5 game against the Steelers given he will have 10 days between games.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones called Parsons “week to week” during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

“We’ll just see how things go,” Jones said.

Parsons was rushing on center John Michael Schmitz Jr. in the fourth quarter when he got rolled from behind by offensive guard Greg Van Roten. He was carted from the sideline to the X-ray room.

McCarthy said Lawrence did not fracture his foot, but Lawrence is expected to miss more time than Parsons with a foot sprain.

Both injuries are worse than the team originally anticipated after X-rays were negative.

Lawrence was injured on the first drive of the second half and did not return.

Jones said cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) is not ready to return, but he’s “getting closer” and the Cowboys could open his 21-day window next week.