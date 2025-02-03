Cowboys hire Derrick Foster as running backs coach

The Cowboys have found their new running backs coach,

The team announced that they will hire Derrick Foster to fill that role on Brian Schottenheimer’s staff. Foster interviewed with the team last week.

Foster worked with the Saints’ running backs during the 2024 season and he was with the Chargers for the three previous seasons. He worked at Iowa and several other schools on the college level before taking the job with the Chargers.

Rico Dowdle led the Cowboys with 235 carries for 1,079 yards and the team finished 27th in the league in rushing yards. Foster will work with offensive coordinator Klayton Adams in an effort to bump up the production on the ground.