Cowboys optimistic Micah Parsons will return this week

  
Published November 4, 2024 03:06 PM

The Cowboys haven’t had much positive injury news this season and more bad news came Monday when an MRI showed quarterback Dak Prescott’s hamstring was worse than anticipated. He will miss multiple weeks.

The Cowboys, though, are optimistic about getting another star player back this week.

Edge rusher Micah Parsons “should be back” for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Parsons was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain during the Cowboys’ victory over the Giants on Sept. 26. They did not put him on injured reserve, hoping he could return sooner than four games, with an off week in Week 7.

Parsons, though, has missed four games.

The Cowboys have missed him, with their other starting defensive end, DeMarcus Lawrence, also out. Lawrence is on injured reserve.

Parsons has one sack in four games, so he has some work to do to get to double-digit sacks for the fourth consecutive season.